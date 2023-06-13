Business to brand: How Christine Chung transformed her family's company

When it comes to American denim, heritage mainstays like Levi’s and Wrangler often come to mind. In the manufacturing hub of Los Angeles, Just Panmaco Inc. have been at the helm of local denim production since the early ‘80s and have since sprouted three sister brands under their umbrella: Just USA, Just Black Denim, and Just Black. Christine Chung, VP of Marketing, has been a key force in keeping her family’s 30 year business alive and well. Founded by Chung’s parents in 1983, the Korea-born entrepreneurs decided to delve into denim for the competitive edge it would give them, as few companies existed in that fashion category. Among the three subsidiaries, their denim method is traditional and craftsmanship-focused, maintaining close relationships with local vendors and creating new patterns for every pair of jeans. After working for major fashion companies like Tommy Hilfiger and Kate Spade, Chung left New York City’s corporate world to join the family business upon noticing a shift from high business to small batch. “My parents have grown this business for almost forty years, and I felt in my heart it was the right synergy to work together with them,” said Chung. “It’s a true family business.”

Marketing metamorphosis

When Chung came on board, the company took a 360 view on marketing: rebranding, imagery, PR, social media, and the retailer roster were just some of the areas that were assessed. “There’s been a much stronger presence in the digital landscape from a marketing standpoint to how we sell our product,” said Chung. In what can be considered as an old and new school approach to marketing, both word-of-mouth and influencer relationships are pillars of the brand’s current visibility. With a price point of 20 dollars to 118 dollars, Just Black Denim, the trendier, 18-to-25 demographic brand leans most heavily into this form of marketing. Though boasting a strong social media presence and influencer campaigns (the latest featuring a number of Asian creators for AAPI Heritage month), the true cornerstone of Chung’s vision is fortified by the long-existing brand DNA. For other companies considering a rebrand, “being genuine and authentic is one of the most important factors,” along with finding strong retail partners for external support, according to Chung. “Truly hone in on your DNA and where the heritage of the brand is, and try to amplify that as much as possible.”

Working local

Being a Made in the USA brand in Los Angeles is a key factor of not only the company’s heritage but also their ability to navigate the ever-changing fashion industry. “Los Angeles has evolved in the fashion industry—with the infusion of technology and working digitally, many people have taken production overseas in all material goods.”

For Just Black Denim, staying local has been crucial; having production in LA allows for flexible production, from changing designs to shifting things around—pre and post-Covid,” said Chung.

Staying afloat for nearly four decades requires a great deal of malleability, and that encapsulates Just Black Denim’s slant on trends. Even denim, which typically varies from silhouette to silhouette, has seen a boom in micro-trends with the onslaught of fashion communities on TikTok and Instagram.

As fast fashion banks on embracing each micro-trend from low rise to maxi skirts, Chung delicately touches on trends, avoiding a full-force approach. “We are a core-based business and we value the 10-20 styles that we have,” said Chung. “There are styles we’ve had for over ten years that are exactly the same.”

Small batch production is not only a philosophy but a fiscal strategy, as a big proponent of profit relies on customer re-orders. “80 percent of our business are re-orders,” said Chung. Frequent small batches are measured 4-7 times to ensure quality, and operating strictly on e-commerce and wholesale has allowed unwavering focus on perfecting the product.

Just Black Denim’s retailers are “true loyalists” of the brand, and some have grown with it in synchronicity for almost 30 years. From increased visibility to even design feedback, Chung’s relationship with retailers are the lifeblood, who “showcase our product in a phenomenal way and we don’t want to take away from that” by having their own eventual storefront.

Future focuses

A lot is on the horizon for Just Black Denim, who are soon launching extended sizing—sizes 14W and up—and are continuing to evolve in their sustainability front. Chung is “passionate about shifting Just Black Denim into a more sustainable brand,” reportedly “tackling sustainability in a multitude of ways.”

Just Black Denim works with numerous local fabric mills to implement more eco-conscious practices in production; whether that’s from reducing water, fabric waste, or inclusion of recycled and organic fabrics, Chung states that their chosen manufacturers “help us be more sustainable in the ‘making’ process” as they also tackle lowering their footprint within internal operations.

Credits: Image: Courtesy of Just Black Denim

