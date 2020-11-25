By Far partners with Vestiaire Collective on a circular collaboration

Accessories brand By Far is teaming up with pre-owned fashion platform Vestiaire Collective in a new circular collaboration. The Bulgarian label will offer a collection of upcycled and archive pieces as it looks to “give new life to pre-loved pieces, by creating something new from something old and extending the lifecycle of By Far products”.

The collaboration will encompass two parts - an upcycled edit and an archive sale. For the upcycled edit the By Far design team will create six new ‘Mini Rachel’ bags made entirely out of pre-loved Bt Far bags bought from the Vestiaire Collective website, as well as the brand’s old stock of damaged products.

By reusing and upcycling existing materials into a rose patchwork, the brand claims that that the collection will reduce waste, while also limiting the use of natural resources, “proving that through creativity and a circular approach, fashion’s ‘waste’ can be transformed back into beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces”.

For the archive sale By Far’s founders Sabina Gyosheva, Valentina Ignatova and Denitsa Bumbarova will personally select pieces straight from their wardrobes, including shoes and bags from the earliest By Far collections.

These will include the very first ‘Rachel’ bag and set of boots By Far ever did, to discontinued fan-favourite styles like the ‘Scandi’ mule, that were worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and Priyanka Chopra.

Commenting on the collaboration, By Far co-founders, Gyosheva, Ignatova and Bumbarova, said in a statement: “At By Far, all our pieces are designed with quality and longevity in mind. We are always mindful of our impact and we continuously strive towards sustainability. From the careful material selection, to the production processes and timeless designs, we create accessories to be cherished, loved and worn for many seasons ahead.

“Through buying into this collection, you are not only holding a piece of By Far history, you are also prolonging the life cycle of a product, fighting the good fight towards a more circular and mindful fashion world! The most important part is, that all proceeds of your purchase will be going to Women for Women International, supporting women survivors of war to help rebuild their lives!”

Vestiaire Collective co-founder and president, Fanny Moizant, added: “We are very excited to be teaming up with By Far for our next instalment of Future Collectibles, this is another big step towards resale and firsthand brands working together for a more circular fashion future,” commented

“It’s great to see other brands experimenting with ways they can give pre-loved items a new home. Plus, we are raising money for Women for Women International, a charity close to our hearts.”

