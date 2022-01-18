By Rotation launching resale feature

Social fashion rental platform By Rotation is expanding its rental offering with a resale feature to encourage a much wider audience to enjoy fashion more sustainably.

The move comes as the resale market is reportedly growing at a rate 11 times faster than traditional retail, according to a global report conducted by ThredUp. By 2030, resale should be worth 84 billion US dollars, while fast fashion is forecast to be worth around 40 billion US dollars.

By Rotation, which launched in October 2019, has close to 200,000 users, including celebrities and influencers such as Lady Amelia Windsor, Stacey Dooley, Camille Charriere, Jessie Bush, and Monikh, who use the app to monetise their wardrobes.

The new in-app resale feature is part of By Rotation’s strategy to take the platform to “the next level and become the platform for consuming fashion sustainably” following a year of fashion rental becoming more widely accepted by mainstream consumers.

Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder of By Rotation, said in a statement: “After receiving significant feedback from our Rotators to offer the option to sell an item (and selling 2 items myself directly on the app), we are rewarding all our verified lenders with the ability to sell their pieces that are also available to rent.

“This is in line with our mission to transform fashion consumption for good. Our Rotators have also become very strategic and mindful when it comes to adding new pieces to their wardrobe thanks to our incredibly insightful analytics, and this will continue to aid in those decisions.”