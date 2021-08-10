C.P. Company returns to motorsports roots

Italian luxury sportswear brand C.P. Company is returning to motorsport after signing a multi-year partnership with Envision Virgin Racing to become an official supplier.

C.P. Company will partner with Envision Virgin Racing from Season 8 of the Formula E World Championship to supply the team with an exclusive range of race and travel wear.

Since its formation in 1971 by designer Massimo Osti, C.P. Company has always had a strong affiliation with motorsport, and in 1988, the brand sponsored the ‘Mille Miglia’ open road endurance race. This inspired its most well-known Goggle Jacket, which incorporates goggles into the hood and a clear lens into the sleeve so the racer could easily check the time.

In a statement, both companies said that they will also collaborate to maximise their marketing strategies, including a commitment to sustainability and the safeguarding of the environment. This will be showcased in the collection, with the team’s personnel wearing items made from 100 percent recycled fabric containing no raw materials and pieces that require 62 percent less energy to be manufactured.

This common ethos and focus on sustainability will also see both companies join forces to promote Envision Virgin Racing’s ‘Race Against Climate Change,’ an initiative to accelerate the transition to clean, secure and affordable renewable energy and speed up the mass adoption of e-mobility.

C.P. Company to become official supplier to Envision Virgin Racing for Formula E World Championship

Lorenzo Osti, president at C.P. Company and son of its founder Massimo Osti, said in a statement: “We’re proud to join Envision Virgin Racing in their Race Against Climate Change since innovation and commitment to protecting the environment has always been in the DNA of C.P. Company.

“Massimo Osti strongly believed in electric mobility: in the late eighties he was one of the founders of the ‘Green Turtle Team’ - one of the first electric racing teams who participated in national and international competitions. The partnership with Envision Virgin Racing continues with his avant-gardist view and support of sustainable energies.”

Sylvain Filippi, managing director and chief technology officer at Envision Virgin Racing, added: “We are delighted to welcome C.P. Company back to world of motorsport with Envision Virgin Racing. The synergies that we share in our commitment to electric racing, a more sustainable planet and looking at things through a different lens really do highlight a perfect partnership.

“We are pleased that another innovative brand has joined our growing stable of partners and we all look forward to wearing their iconic apparel in Season 8.”

Formula E World Championship is the world’s first fully-electric racing series and has amassed a global audience of 450 million in just seven years.