C+plus Series puts forth modern elegance with NYFW presentation

Justine Browning
|

As New York Fashion Week came to a close, a number of showcases left a lasting impression. Among them, designer C.T. Liu of the label C+plus series.

The new label presented it’s SS19 line, with each piece paying tribute to the natural refinement of a career woman. With an edge of urban chic and spirituality - the pieces are inspired by practical sportswear and urban flair. Knitwear and a glittering texture comprises many of the looks, which display a strong silhouette to provide a feminine charm.

The Taiwan-born Liu has been dedicated to crafting women’s fashion with attitude and a mission to celebrate unconventional beauty and the fashion week display stayed true to his vision. Among the items shown were colorful arrays of coats, dresses, suits and edgy tops. Though each piece offers high-end looks that can be worn in professional settings, they are also built for comfort.

Images courtesy of Studio 25M
