Cadbury unveils Creme Egg inspired fashion collection

Chocolate company Cadbury has teamed up with emerging sustainable designer Charlotte Kirkham of Rua Carlota to design a limited-edition fashion collection inspired by its Creme Egg.

The ‘Piece de Resistance’ collection celebrates Cadbury Creme Egg’s ‘How Do You Not Eat Yours’ competition, where a limited number of half milk and half white chocolate Creme Eggs have been hidden in stores across the UK.

The three-piece collection has been handmade by Kirkham using pre-loved materials in the Creme Egg colour palette of gold, purple and crimson to prevent the wearer from eating their Cadbury Creme Egg.

Image: Cadbury Creme Egg by Joshua Meeks-Rayvon

Kirkham has designed items that help lucky fans who find the winning eggs resist the urge to eat them to claim a cash prize of up to 10,000 pounds, including a balaclava with no mouth, a pair of oversized mittens, and an endless sleeved top.

Commenting on the collaboration, Charlotte Rose Kirkham, founder of Rua Carlota, said in a statement: “As a sustainable designer, having built Rua Carlota from my bedroom, it was amazing to be approached for a collaboration with the iconic Cadbury Creme Egg brand. Such a unique design brief made producing the limited-edition collection both a challenging and rewarding experience.

“I can’t wait to see the reaction to the online drops - each of the pieces intertwines the Rua Carlota DNA with a Creme Egg sense of fun and should definitely make eating a Creme Egg a lot more challenging!”

Image: Cadbury Creme Egg by Joshua Meeks-Rayvon

Lyndsey Homer, brand manager for Cadbury Creme Egg, added: “It’s been fantastic to see how flipping our iconic ‘How Do you Eat Yours?’ tagline on its head has led to the creation of such a unique range. “Resisting the urge to eat our delicious prize-winning eggs won’t be easy but at least with these gorgeous Rua Carlota pieces, you’ll look great doing it.”

Rua Carlota's limited edition Cadbury Creme Egg range will be available free of cost at the designer’s website from March 9.

Image: Cadbury Creme Egg by Joshua Meeks-Rayvon

Image: Cadbury Creme Egg by Joshua Meeks-Rayvon