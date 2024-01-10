Cakeworthy launches fashion collection with Furby

Canadian fashion fandom experts Cakeworthy is teaming up with toy and game company Hasbro to launch a 90s-inspired fashion and apparel collection with its iconic Furby character.

The 13-piece Cakeworthy x Furby collection launches on January 19 and blends style with nostalgia across clothing and accessories to encourage fans to free their “inner furb”.

Cakeworthy x Furby collection Credits: Cakeworthy

Commenting on the collaboration, Brandon Shedden, founder and chief executive of Cakeworthy, said in a statement: “The Cakeworthy brand thrives off of nostalgia, so this collection truly couldn’t have been a better fit for us. I really wanted to take the icon that is ‘Furby’ and turn it into a product on a level that we’ve never really hit before.”

Targeting 90’s and Y2K babies, the collection is inspired by earlier versions of the Furby, with the adorable furry toy seen across bags, hats and apparel, including a graphic print T-shirts, a sweatshirt, T-shirt dress, and a sherpa jacket.

Sheddon added: “When designing this collection, we essentially asked ourselves, ‘What would Furby look like if it were a hat or a bag or a jacket’ – that was the vision. This has truly been one of our most ambitious collections to date including never-before-seen features from Cakeworthy including 3D elements and even hair. These are things our community hasn’t typically seen from a Cakeworthy item, or really anywhere!”

The Cakeworthy x Furby collection will be available from the fashion brand’s brick-and-mortar store location at CF Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton, Ontario and online from January 19.

