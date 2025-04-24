Call for applications: Talents recruits next generation of fashion and lingerie brands

The ninth edition of Talents, the acceleration programme dedicated to young French fashion brands, is officially open. Conceived and supported by the Fédération Française du Prêt à Porter Féminin (FFPAPF), PROMAS List and Promincor – Lingerie Française, with the support of DEFI – La Mode de France, Talents offers six emerging brands support for ten months.

The objective is to give them the means to structure their growth, refine their vision, and strengthen their decision-making capacity.

Programme extended to entire fashion industry

The 2025 edition confirms the programme’s extension to the entire fashion industry, including lingerie.

“Lingerie is an integral part of the programme thanks to the contribution, investment and confidence of Promincor – Lingerie Française,” explained Thibaut Ledunois, director of entrepreneurship and innovation at the FFPAPF.

Since last year, Talents has expanded its scope, also integrating menswear brands with PROMAS, to become an accelerator for the entire fashion industry. “Just as we integrated menswear brands with PROMAS, the programme had to represent entrepreneurship in lingerie, which is as dynamic as it is rich in a new narrative around gender representation.”

Structure, decide, endure

Designed for brands already generating at least 100,000 euros in turnover, Talents offers tailored support, both strategic and operational.

Each winner benefits from individual coaching led in pairs, more than 40 hours of specialised sessions (digital strategy, brand platform, production, legal, etc), collective masterclasses, and the support of a sector board.

This is a valuable methodological base, particularly for structuring the company, which is the first pillar of the programme.

“Entrepreneurship in fashion is one of the most difficult sports, uncompromising on the product and merciless on management,” said Ledunois.

“The myth of the entrepreneur with a thousand hats does not hold up. Our role is to train company directors, to force them to see far ahead and set a course. The programme’s coaches provide them with methods and highlight points of vigilance that will become reasons for failure. We are pouring concrete into foundations that are often built on intuition.”

Among the most fragile skills among young managers is decision-making.

“Creating a fashion brand is often an irresistible act associated with dreams but the reality is tougher: you have to put on the suit of a manager. This is a prerequisite that is often denied by designers and that we strive to pass on to them: knowing how to make decisions, analyse figures, manage and organise teams, protect their mental health, ring-fence time for strategy, etc. Too often, we see entrepreneurs worn out by loneliness, bad investments or a lack of perspective and it is our mission to prepare them for this,” he insisted.

Talents, ninth edition Credits: Fédération Française du Prêt à Porter Féminin

A safety net in a demanding market

Faced with an increasingly volatile ecosystem, Talents acts as an accelerator, but also as a safety net. It offers entrepreneurs a space for reflection, confrontation, and structured momentum.

Twenty expert coaches, covering the entire value chain from style to product strategy, will be mobilised to support the new promotion.

“Emerging in fashion has never been so complex,” the organisers acknowledged.

“Our mission is to provide a methodology, strategic perspective and targeted human support to enable these brands to overcome critical hurdles.”

Practical information

Application deadline: May 19, 2025

Presentation webinar: May 5, 2025