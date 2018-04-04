Call It Spring launch capsule line with social enterprise ME to WE

Footwear and accessories brand Call It Spring is teaming up with social enterprise ME to WE on a limited-edition line of socially conscious accessories with the aim of helping to make a “lifelong impact” in developing communities in Kenya.

The #WEcallitchange capsule collection has been handcrafted by Maasai Mamas in a WE supported community in Kenya, using traditional techniques passed down through generations and sales of the jewellery will supports three pillars of change, clean water, education and opportunity for women.

To help empower customers to be part of the positive and long-term change, Call It Spring has added a unique code on the back of each accessory in the curated collection so they can track exactly where and how their purchase has made a difference and the impact in Kenya, which includes providing access to clean water, school supplies for children or business and leadership training for women.

"At Call It Spring, we want our customers to see us for who we are, a brand which champions global consciousness and views our world without borders," said David Bensadoun, chief executive officer of The Aldo Group. "The Call It Spring + ME to WE collaboration is about going beyond the product to enable positive change in developing communities abroad. We're proud to collaborate with ME to WE on a project that empowers communities in Kenya by providing income-generating opportunities for women, and at the same time provide clean water, school supplies and business training programmes."

To promote the new collection and to champion “purchasing with purpose”, Call It Spring has enlisted celebrities Jordan Fisher and Bailee Madison, who are not only acting as ambassadors for the cause, but who also helped to design the collection, which includes two bracelets and a necklace.

For the purchase of one of Jordan Fisher’s Clean Water bracelets, retailing at 10 dollars, the programme will provide access to clean water for one person, while Bailee Madison’s Opportunity necklace for 12 dollars will give one woman access to leadership and business training courses, and the 10 dollar Education bracelet will provide school supplies to one child for one year.

In addition, Call It Spring is taking their customers' contribution one step further by giving 100 percent of the net proceeds from the sale of each accessory to ME to WE and matching every purchase, giving them the power to double their impact.

Roxanne Joyal, chief executive of ME to WE, added: "Being able to purchase products that make an impact is at the forefront of ME to WE. We're so excited to collaborate with Call it Spring on this brand new collection, which not only showcases stunning pieces handcrafted by Kenyan Mamas but also supports three key impact pillars in developing communities in Kenya—Education, Clean Water and Opportunity. With a single ME to WE purchase, consumers are empowered to change the world.”

Image: courtesy of Call It Spring