Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger added to ‘Brands at M&S’ platform

Marks & Spencer has added PVH-owned brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger to its third-party online platform, ‘Brands at M&S’, as it looks to boost its offering for male consumers.

The inclusion of the two labels will see the addition of products for men and women to the platform, spanning the likes of underwear, lingerie, loungewear and swimwear. Calvin Klein's Icon Stretch range and staples from Tommy Hilfiger’s spring 2025 collection will also be available, with the launch of Tommy Hilfiger apparel to follow later this year.

Marks & Spencer hopes to address the disproportionate ratio of male to female customers on ‘Brands at M&S’, with the former making up just 13.5 percent of customers on the site. It also intends to help both brands gain further access to womenswear customers, a press release read.

Speaking on the launch, director of third-party brands, clothing and home at Marks & Spencer, Nishi Mahajan, said: “We know that male customers hold a high affinity for these beloved brands, and their addition will not only enhance our menswear offer on the platform but also make Marks & Spencer more relevant more often.

“We’re confident they will also complement our existing underwear offer for men and women and support us as we continue to broaden our appeal and maintain our leading market share in the category.”