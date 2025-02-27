Calvin Klein expands into shapewear

Calvin Klein has unveiled its first shapewear collection, expanding on its existing foundations in underwear to a new realm. Calvin Klein Shapewear brings together what the brand describes as “innovative shaping solutions” with its “signature sensuality” through both basic pieces and fashion-forward designs.

Among the foundational items in the collection are that of an invisible thong, briefs, shorts, bodysuits, leggings and dresses, each to be available in four compression levels. These include Second Skin Smoothing, the lightest option; Stay Put Mesh, a medium compression; Stay Put Stretch, a firmer shaping offer with flexible microfibres; and Secure Sculpt, an extra firm compression with targeted support.

More fashion-inspired shapewear will also feature in the initial launch, with details like logos and lace accents allowing the pieces to be worn either on its own as a garment or as underwear. The products in this category include Icon Shapewear, with the staple logo and “strategic” compression zones; and Sensual Stretch Lace.

To launch the line, Calvin Klein tapped Eve Hewson for the debut campaign, which was directed and photographed by Charlotte Wales.

Calvin Klein Shapewear. Credits: Calvin Klein.