Calvin Klein launches first perfume by Raf Simons

Calvin Klein has launched its first fragrance under Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons. Titled Calvin Klein Women, this week a worldwide print advertising campaign debuted to support the launch, directed by artist Anne Collier and creative direction from Lloyd & Co.

Calvin Klein, who’s fragrances are licensed to Coty, have not released a signature perfume in half a decade. With a portfolio of some of the world’s best-known scents - think Obsession, Eternity, CK One - Coty and Calvin Klein parent company PVH are banking its Women fragrance will grow to be a blockbuster hit.

“Calvin Klein Women is inspired by the transmission of strength and inspiration from one woman to the next; by plurality combined with individuality; freedom of expression; and the notion that the collective is as vital as the individual,” the company said in a statement. The campaign features Lupita Nyong'o and Saoirse Ronan, women "recognized for their unique talent, creativity, intelligence and strength of character."

“With this fragrance, we wanted to put the concept of plurality center stage. The campaign is an exploration of femininity - a group of women bonded by a common thread; the desire to have the power to create their own identity, and to support and lead the way for those that come after them.” said Raf Simons.

The fragrance features orange flower petals, eucalyptus, Alaskan cedar wood, magnolia and jasmine amongst the notes.

Distributor Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately 9 billion dollars in revenue. Coty operates three divisions, Coty Consumer Beauty, Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare and Coty Professional Beauty.

In the UK the fragrance is available exclusively at Harvey Nichols where it retails at 78 pounds for 100ml.

Photo credit: Calvin Klein Women, source Calvin Klein