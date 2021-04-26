Calvin Klein partners with Heron Preston for collection

Calvin Klein has linked with American artist, DJ, and creative director, Heron Preston for a new collection based on essential wardrobe pieces with eye-catching details.

The Heron Preston For Calvin Klein collection was inspired by the uncommon yet universal clothes that everyone wears. “I just wanted to find a universal language that speaks to a global audience. One that doesn’t alienate but rather invites you in this world of simplicity, removing complexity and allowing you to discover your own style through the comfort and support of the garments,” stated Preston in a release.

Based on minimalism that doesn’t feel generic, the collection features a unisex approach that Preston says is about “choosing self-expression over gender.” White t-shirts are accompanied by stitching that looks 3D. Sweatshirts, hoodies, and denim staples come in various colors such as blue, orange, olive green, grey and brown.

The brand stated the collection is made from heavier, more substantial fabrics such as organic cotton. Raw denim is used to save water, and the packaging is plastic-free.

“Working with Heron was such a perfect place to start. He sits at the crossroads of culture, interconnecting various disciplines - threading ways between youth and creativity. His modern way of thinking, and his approach to design and sustainability are very much aligned to the Calvin Klein brand,” stated Jacob Jordan, global chief merchant, Calvin Klein.

“Heron brought a level of integrity to this collaboration, one that goes beyond the hype and actually wants to change from the inside out and influence the product.”