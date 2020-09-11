Calvin Klein partners with Kith on its 2020 campaign

Calvin Klein has partnered up with Kith on an underwear collaboration for its 2020 campaign, this marks the first time another brand logo will be on the same waistband as Calvin Klein.

The campaign is fronted by Gigi Hadid and is inspired by Calvin Klein’s 1990s aesthetic, according to Kith.

There are two categories of the underwear: Classic and Seasonal. The Classic style blends both colour palettes of the brands, with Kith’s monogram pattern across the underwear's top and bottom, and a special co-branded waistband.

The womenswear collection offers a women’s bralette and thong in the colours: black, cinder, light heather grey, shark, white and woodrose, and the menswear includes a boxer brief.

The Seasonal range introduces new colourways, patterns and women’s silhouettes, which are available in lightweight mesh fabric including an asymmetrical strap bralette, a double-banded bralette, two racerback bralettes with matching thongs.

The menswear collection offers boxer briefs in non-monogram vibrant colours such as black, crimson, dark navy, scarab and ultramarine.

The collection releases September 12 at Kith shops and 11am on Kith.com, and it will be available to purchase at Kith's flagship stores.