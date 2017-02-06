Calvin Klein unveils new logo

Calvin Klein quietly unveiled a new logo via Instagram, which it states is "a return to the spirit of the original.”

The new logo, which replaces the lower case letters, in preference for all capitals, comes just weeks after Raf Simons unveiled his first collection with the fashion house with a series of fourteen looks under the new 'By Appointment’ concept.

Designed in collaboration with English art director and graphic designer Peter Saville, who's best known for his work on album covers for Joy Division and New Order, two British bands that Simons has previously been inspired by, the new logo the fashion label said is “an acknowledgement of the founder and foundations of the fashion house.”

This isn’t the first time Simons and Saville have collaborated, the new Calvin Klein creative director worked with the graphic designer for his autumn/winter 2003 collection for his eponymous menswear line.

Simons first full collection for Calvin Klein is expected to hit the catwalk during New York Fashion Week on February 10. Maybe the launch of this new logo, which has a nod to the past, serves as a taste of what to expect and will offer both a modern change as well as a tribute to the fashion houses’ archive.

Image: via Calvin Klein Facebook