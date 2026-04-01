Camilla unveils collaboration with The Met

Luxury Australian fashion brand Camilla has unveiled a capsule collection in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, celebrating fashion as “wearable art”.

The capsule collection, launching on April 7, features womenswear, menswear and accessories in six original prints, inspired by works of art in The Met and its interior, including cascading gowns, tailoring and separates, crafted from rich silk satin, silk georgette, chiffon and cotton velvet.

The Met x Camilla collection Credits: Camilla

Camilla Franks, founder and creative director at Camilla, said in a statement: “Not all art was meant to stand still. It was meant to move: to live, to dance, to be worn.

“This collection honours art as a living, breathing thing. These pieces are wild and soulful, made to be adored, admired, and loved into oblivion. This is history with a heartbeat, dressed for a new era.”

The Met x Camilla collection Credits: Camilla

At the heart of the collection is a selection of “Camilla collectables,” with intricately embellished, “statement-making” creations available in limited numbers, which have been designed for “the special moments in life”.

Franks added: “The Met is a place where the past has a pulse. I wandered labyrinths of inspiration, soaking up centuries of rich textiles, tapestries, hand-painted porcelain, and intricate jewellery.

“This collection pays homage to the museum’s grandeur while bringing both its spirit and some of its most illustrious treasures to life in a way that’s joyful, bold, and utterly rich.”

The Met x Camilla collection Credits: Camilla

The Met x Camilla collection will be available in select Camilla boutiques and wholesale partners, as well as online. Dresses range from 600 to 3,500 Australian dollars, with a limited number of pinnacle designs priced up to 6,000 Australian dollars.

The Met x Camilla collection Credits: Camilla

The Met x Camilla collection Credits: Camilla

The Met x Camilla collection Credits: Camilla