Camper and Ecoalf launch sustainable footwear collaboration

Spanish fashion brands Camper and Ecoalf have joined forces for a new sustainable footwear collaboration.

For the ‘Together with Ecoalf’ collab, Camper has released an extra light version of its iconic Pelotas, reimagined with 100 percent recycled nylon uppers, laces, and linings, and featuring special recycled fabric and thread developed by Ecoalf. The unisex shoes are made from a mix of recycled materials sourced from post-industrial waste, fabric scraps, and recovered plastic bottles.

They come in three colourways - black, navy blue and off-white - and are available in select stores of the brands from 9 July as well as on both their online sites.

Additionally, for each pair sold from the collaboration, two euros will be donated to the Ecoalf Foundation, a project that works with fishermen in Spain and Thailand to recover and recycle plastic ocean waste.

“In line with Camper’s aim to consistently find innovative new ways to minimize its impact without sacrificing its high-quality standards, Camper Together with Ecoalf is the brand’s most environmentally friendly shoe to date and represents new possibilities for sustainable footwear design,” Ecoalf wrote on its website.