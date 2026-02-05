CampusFP fashion week 2026 showcases students’ vision for the future of fashion

CampusFP Fashion Week will return on February 6, 2026, bringing together students from vocational training centres across the Community of Madrid to present physical and digital runway shows focused on fashion, technology and future-ready skills.

Now in its ninth edition, the event positions vocational education as a practical laboratory for emerging talent, offering students hands-on experience across design, pattern making, styling, audiovisual production, lighting, sound, communication and event management. More than 100 students will take part in the professional-format showcases.

The programme features a series of student-led runway shows, including collections from IES Barrio de Bilbao, Artediez, and independent designers, alongside a digital runway show that explores the future of professional uniforms. Using artificial intelligence, students have imagined futuristic workwear for essential professions such as civil defence, emergency medical services and laboratory technicians, combining design with functionality, technology and visual storytelling.

CampusFP Fashion Week continues to strengthen the link between vocational training and employability, providing students with real-world industry experience, portfolio development opportunities and direct exposure to professionals, institutions and media.