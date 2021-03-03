Canada Goose and NBA announce multi-year partnership

Winter clothing company Canada Goose has announced a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and NBA All-Star.

Each year, Canada Goose will develop exclusive collections and design collaborations for players and fans alike.

For its first collection, Canada Goose has linked with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Rhude.

The Canada Goose and NBA collection with Rhude is a four-piece unisex outerwear capsule featuring a vest, two parkas, and a trench coat, all designed for seasonal elements and year-round use.

Pieces were inspired by Canada Goose archives and heritage, with each style including quilting, patches, bold branding, and vintage washed colors and prints, all featuring distinct design cues from Rhude. Each style is exclusively finished off with the Canada Goose disc, NBA logo, and Rhude patch.

According to the brand, the collaboration’s pinnacle piece is the freestyle vest, a layering necessity fit for shoulder seasons, transitional temperatures, and premier protection. The vest will be available to all 2021 NBA All-Star players and participants.

“The NBA merges cultures, socioeconomics and brings people around the world together in the name of sport. Canada Goose is an innovative lifestyle brand, redefining the category. It was a no-brainer to partner with these two iconic brands,” said Rhuigi Villaseñor, founder of Rhude.

“This collaboration honors the heritage of both the NBA and Canada Goose and is a tribute to the athletes that already covet the brand.”