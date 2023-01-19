Canada Goose is launching rental with Selfridges

Luxury outerwear and apparel brand Canada Goose is launching a rental edit with Selfridges, which will be available from January 19 via the department store’s website and its London flagship.

The rental edit, curated by the Selfridges buying team, features some of Canada Goose’s “most loved styles” for men and women, including its sustainable products the Cypress and Crofton puffers, vests and jackets made from 100 percent recycled nylon.

In addition, the rental line will feature its Kind Fleece styles crafted from recycled wool and biobased fibres and pieces from the Regeneration collection made from utilising surplus fabrics and upcycled materials.

In a statement, Canada Goose added that “over time new products and categories” would be added to the rental edit, with plans to include seasonally relevant styles, including rainwear and windwear for spring.

The Canada Goose edit will be available to rent for 4-, 8-, 10- and 20-day periods, with prices starting from 55 pounds for four days.