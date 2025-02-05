Canada Goose launches first-ever eyewear collection

Luxury outerwear and apparel brand Canada Goose has launched its debut eyewear collection with Marchon Eyewear, designed and engineered “to meet the demands of any environment”.

In a statement, Canada Goose said the eyewear collection aims to offer “a stylish new lens on protection” by prioritising comfort, style, and performance with colour-enhancing lenses, signature Canada Goose design elements and premium sustainable materials.

Carrie Baker, president of brand and commercial at Canada Goose, said: “Eyewear is a natural extension of our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and performance and demonstrates our ongoing progress against key business priorities.

“Our first-ever collection combines timeless design with innovative craftsmanship, offering versatile optical and sunglass styles that reflect our heritage while meeting the demands of modern life. With a focus on style, functionality, and sustainability, this collection is designed to inspire confidence and provide protection, wherever life takes our customers.”

The spring/summer 2025 collection includes 18 sun and 23 optical designs, offering a range of frames for men, women and unisex preferences. The styles feature classic elements from Canada Goose’s outerwear designs, from the signature disc logo to reflective temple details, as well as offering an assortment of low bridge fit frames, meeting consumers’ needs for a quality frame with a more comfortable fit.

The collection also emphasises sustainable design by incorporating innovative, high-quality materials like certified bio-based and recycled Acetate Renew, plant-based resin, aluminium, and titanium.

Gabriele Bonapersona, chief brand officer at Marchon Eyewear, Inc., added: "We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever Canada Goose eyewear collection, bringing performance luxury frames to our portfolio of brands.

“Canada Goose eyewear definitely stands out, and with the element of sustainability at the forefront of design, plus innovative solutions on the materials, lenses, and functionality, we are confident that consumers will be excited about this offering.”

Canada Goose eyewear is available online at the brand’s website and Eyeconic.com in the US, as well as through select optical retailers, department stores, and Canada Goose stores.

