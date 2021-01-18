Canada Goose launches first-ever spring capsule collection

Canada Goose has launched an exclusive spring capsule collection with its first guest designer, Angel Chen who has reimagined the brand’s iconic outerwear as part of a thirteen-piece collection for both women and men.

Chen, chosen by Canada Goose for her “experimental approach to design and colour, coupled with a fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics,” has put her signature twist to two distinctive pieces within the collection that were initially revealed during Shanghai Fashion Week in October 2020.

The two collaborative designs combine function with bold, utilitarian fashion with the women’s cropped Snow Mantra Parka for Angel Chen, designed to be worn upside down “for a discerning look”, while the men’s Convertible Snow Mantra for Angel Chen can be worn four ways by experimenting with the removable lower half, sleeves and hood.

Chen’s interpretation of the brand has produced modern silhouettes as well as vibrant colours, with the Chinese designer including a bold new red and two new shades of pink, to honour her culture and heritage.

Woody Blackford, executive vice president product at Canada Goose, said in a statement: “Over the years, we have worked with some of the world’s best. This season, we introduce a new type of partnership with Angel Chen, our first ever guest designer.

“In our approach, we look for unique and creative perspectives, drawing inspiration from distinct aesthetics that challenge us. Our brief is to reinterpret and reimagine our core design DNA through their eyes. Angel has done just that, putting her signature spin on our most iconic products.”

Canada Goose collaborates with Angel Chen for spring 2021

Commenting on working with Canada Goose, Chen, added: “Canada Goose is iconic, the reference for outerwear in the world, and it was so exciting to work with their heritage pieces, reinterpreting them through a new lens for this collection.

“Visiting the brand’s headquarters and touring their archival collections was so inspiring! This collection represents the transition from winter in Canada to spring in China. It is a dream watching it come to life through my eyes on the runway to seeing it uniquely styled in the city.”

The exclusive thirteen-piece collection for women and men showcases the evolution of Canada Goose’s most iconic parka: the Snow Mantra, while also extending the brand into lightweight down, windwear, rainwear, knitwear and accessories categories.

The women’s collection features the Chaka Vest, the Mordaga Rain Jacket, the HyBridge Knit Jacket, the Logo Sweater and the Serdang Down Jacket. It also includes the versatile Crossbody Bag, which easily converts to a backpack and the Mini Crossbody Bag.

The men’s pieces feature the Arxan Bomber Jacket, the Mogan Rain Jacket, the HyBridge Knit Hoody and the Logo Sweater.

Each of the garments has been designed to be “layered, mixed, matched and transformed for a truly distinctive style,” explains Canada Goose. As well as provides custom warmth and protection no matter the conditions, as all the pieces leverage Canada Goose fabrics and technologies, which were developed for the harshest weather conditions.

To highlight the collaboration with Chen, Canada Goose’s in-store visual display includes design elements that bring Humanature to life, the brand’s purpose platform, which unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives. The majority of materials used in these displays are recycled, recyclable or biodegradable.

In addition, the brand is also incorporating an augmented reality (AR) experience to its store windows globally. Starting at the end of January, guests can unlock natural elements, such as blooming flowers by pointing their camera at a QR code on the window. This AR experience will also unveil product features and buying options through hotspots available on the screen.

The Angel Chen for Canada Goose spring 2021 collection is available now at select Canada Goose retail stores globally and select wholesale partners, as well as at canadagoose.com, TMall and WeChat.

Images: courtesy of Canada Goose