Canada Goose launches first footwear collection

Canada Goose has launched its first footwear collection.

The collection contains two styles for men and women, the Snow Mantra Boots and the Journey Boots.

The Snow Mantra Boots are made of nylon and leather and have varied lacing modes in order to create a range of different fits. The drawcords and cord-locks help to quickly seal out the elements. It is designed to be used in more extreme landscapes.

The boot also utilises Primaloft Gold Insulation and Primaloft Aerogel, which helps to protect the boots from repeated compression, wear and use, and retain warmth while wet. Available in black, white and red, it has an insulated liner that molds to the shape of the foot over time in order to create a tailored fit.

The Journey Boots are for city to off-the-grid adventures. Inspired by vintage hiking boots, the boots encourage flexibility and to mold to the foot’s shape. Providing protection from water and rocks, it’s chamfered edge is similar to the texture of climbing shoes. The boot comes in black, white and camel for women and black and a white suede for men.

Both boots have a waterproof membrane, and are made with responsibly sourced TerraCare Leather. TerraCare focuses on using and developing ecological tanning methods, in order to lower water and chemical usage. The brand has been increasingly focused on sustainability, using its Humanature purpose platform to unite its sustainability and value based initiatives.

In order to test the footwear, adventurers, athletes, researchers and cinematographers wore the boots in a variety of different terrains over the course of six months. The boots were influenced by the brand’s product archive, with the Snow Mantra Parka serving as particular inspiration for two footwear styles.

“Building new categories is a core competency for us and footwear is the natural next step in our product portfolio,” said president and CEO of Canada Goose, Dani Reiss. “Canada Goose Footwear has been years in the making, as we defined and developed this category unlike anything seen before - something that our consumers have long been asking us for. This collection exemplifies the Canada Goose lifestyle, standing the test of time and the elements.”

Launched alongside the collection is a global campaign which explores the stories of three different people through the brand’s Live in the Open ethos. Romeo Beckham, Indigenous artist and activist, Sarain Fox and Indigenous leader and former NHL player, Jordin Tootoo relate their own experiences of resilience and perseverance. The campaign invites people to express themselves freely without judgement.

The collection, now available in the brand’s stores and online, will be brought to life through a retail theatre and immersive experiences which functions as an exhibition. Snapchat will also offer users the option to try on and test out the boots through augmented reality.