Canada Goose launches outerwear collection made with recycled fabrics

Canada Goose has launched a capsule collection made using recycled feather-light ripstop as part of its commitment to transition to 90 percent preferred fibres and materials, which includes recycled and organic materials by 2025.

The five-piece HumanNature capsule has been designed for both people and the planet, explains Canada Goose, and marks the brands largest collection using preferred fibres and materials following its Sustainable Impact Strategy announced last year.

HumanNature features Canada Goose’s Standard Expedition Parka, alongside four brand-new overcoats and puffers for men and women, all made with recycled feather-light ripstop, the recycled version of the brands proprietary fabric.

Each style has been created using 100 percent recycled Nylon, the performance qualities of the sustainable version of the feather-light ripstop remain, making these styles durable, water-repellent and lightweight. They also feature cashmere touchpoints for added comfort, as well as adjustable and removable features, to provide versatility between seasons and weather.

Image: Canada Goose

In addition, the down throughout the HumanNature capsule is also 100 percent responsibly sourced, aligned to its Sustainable Impact Strategy, with Canada Goose achieving certification to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) in November 2021.

The capsule has a natural monochromatic undyed ‘Griege’ colourway throughout, which Canada Goose add is “purposeful”. By not dyeing these fabrications, the brand has eliminated the chemicals and water needed within the dyeing process.

Image: Canada Goose

‘Griege’ is an exclusive characteristic of Canada Goose’s HumanNature collections, which first appeared with the Standard Expedition Parka, and the brand adds that the “distinguished palette” will continue as it expands its sustainable outerwear, apparel and accessories.

The Canada Goose HumanNature capsule collection is available in select Canada Goose stores globally and on its website. Prices start at 1,495 pounds.

Image: Canada Goose

Image: Canada Goose

Image: Canada Goose