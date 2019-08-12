Canada Goose teams with Inuit designers for Project Atigi

Canada Goose is looking for help from Inuit designers fro its social entrepreneurship project. The Canadian apparel brand is currently looking for 20 designers from the four regions of Inuit Nunangat to each create a capsule collection of five parkas.

This project is part of Canada Goose's ongoing social entrepreneurship mission, Project Atigi, on which the brand has partnered with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), an organization that aims to better the health and wellbeing of Inuit in Canada. Building upon a company commitment to Canada's North, Project Atigi was created to celebrate Inuit craftsmanship while creating entrepreneurial opportunities.

"The talent that Inuit designers possess extends across Inuit Nunangat and the art of making parkas has been part of our culture for thousands of years," Natan Obed, President of ITK, said in a statement. "By partnering with Canada Goose and expanding this initiative, it raises awareness of the incredible talent of our designers and allows us to share more of our culture and craftsmanship to the world in a way that protects and respects Inuit intellectual property and designs."

Canada Goose plans to showcase 100 parkas made from the 20 Inuit designers featured in the next wave of Project Atigi. The proceeds from the sale of each parka will be returned to Inuit communities across Canada with the help of ITK. Previous proceeds from past Project Atigi work was distributed equally between the four Inuit regions, going towards craftsmanship and training programs.

The upcoming series of Project Atigi capsule collections will release in early 2020 through global Canada Goose stores and its e-commerce site.