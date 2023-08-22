Canada Goose teases upcoming designer collaborations for AW23

Canada Goose has teased a bumper line-up of designer collaborations for autumn/winter 2023 with Rokh x Matt McCormick, OVO, Concepts and Bape as it continues to position itself as a performance luxury lifestyle brand.

The Canadian outerwear brand, which announced a strategic five-year plan earlier in the year to accelerate consumer-focused growth by delivering “year-round relevance” through expanding existing categories and creating new opportunities, is set to drop designer collaborations featuring functional head-to-toe assortments.

In a statement, Canada Goose said the collaborations will “push the boundaries between performance and fashion,” taking inspiration from some of the most iconic Canada Goose hero products.

Details of the individual collaborations have yet to be revealed, with Canada Goose, just revealing that they will drop from September and will feature products that “innovate and surprise the consumer while remaining authentic and true to the brand’s heritage”.

The luxury Canadian brand has a long history of collaborations, dating back almost 20 years, with the first being Alife, in celebration of Canada Goose’s 50th anniversary in 2006. Since then, it has created collections with Feng Chen Wang, Salehe Bembury, Reformation, Levi`s, Y/Project, Juun.J and Vetements.

Image: Canada Goose; Canada Goose teases designer collaborations for AW23