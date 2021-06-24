Canada Goose to go fur-free

Outerwear company Canada Goose has become the latest brand to put an end to the use of animal fur in its products.

The Canadian brand said it will stop buying fur by the end of 2021 and will cease to manufacture with fur no later than the end of 2022.

The brand, which has drawn criticism from animal rights activists over the years for its use of fur trims on the hoods of its parkas, said the decision was made as part of its wider sustainability strategy.

The company has previously pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, and earlier this year launched its most sustainable parka to date which generates 30 percent less carbon and requires 65 percent less water during production.

“Our focus has always been on making products that deliver exceptional quality, protection from the elements, and perform the way consumers need them to; this decision transforms how we will continue to do just that,” CEO and president Dani Reiss said in a release.

“We continue to expand - across geographies and climates - launching new categories and products designed with intention, purpose and functionality. At the same time, we are accelerating the sustainable evolution of our designs.”

Canada Goose joins a growing list of brands to have announced a ban on fur in their products in recent years, including the likes of Macy’s, H&M, Gap, Urban Outfitters and J.Crew, as well as luxury brands like Burberry, Prada, Gucci and Giorgio Armani.