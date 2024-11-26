Canada Goose unveils debut 'Snow Goose' capsule collection by Haider Ackermann

Canada Goose has launched its debut seasonal capsule collection created by its recently appointed creative director, Haider Ackermann, under the name ‘Snow Goose by Canada Goose.’

Designed under the Canadian outerwear brand’s heritage label, Snow Goose, the collection launch is the first under Ackermann's direction since his appointment in May. Encompassing more than 60 pieces, the collection includes a range of ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women, with additional drops set to come throughout December.

'Snow Goose by Canada Goose' debut collection from Haider Ackermann Credits: Canada Goose

The limited-edition Fall/Winter collection is inspired by Ackermann’s connection to the force of nature and aims to reflect a sensation of serenity and escape while ensuring the wearer has a wardrobe that can protect them from all the elements.

“Being surrounded by nature allows one to be connected with oneself – it reflects, it inspires, it provokes,” said Haider, creative director at Canada Goose, in a statement. “It is in this rhythm and energy that we designed this capsule.”

'Snow Goose by Canada Goose' debut collection under Haider Ackermann Credits: Canada Goose

Looking through the brand’s nearly seven-decade archive for inspiration, Ackermann also injected a sense of newness in the collection with more modern, younger-feeling silhouettes and a daring color palette. Key items in the collection include the Rider Parka, a progression from the Peacekeeper Parka, a mid-90s tactical style; Celestia Jacket, a lighter approach and reimagined rendition of the classic shirt jacket; and the Cleria Crew​, a chunky wool rib knit with a relaxed feel.

To mark the launch of the collection, Canada Goose has also unveiled a global campaign captured by Willy Vanderperre, featuring actor and activist Ethan Hawke and model Julia Nobis, alongside a notable cast. “I find that it is important to get out of the city and go for a walk in the woods,” said Ethan Hawke in a statement.

'Snow Goose by Canada Goose' debut collection under Haider Ackermann Credits: Canada Goose

“After finishing a project, I crave a reset. Anything you can do that gets you out of things that are manmade, that is when life gets very simple and very easy. I was lucky that I found nature, something that I loved, when I was a kid, and because of that, I’ve stayed a student of the environment my whole life. It has given me a sense of purpose, something that felt like a natural connection to Canada Goose’s values and this collection.”

The new ‘Snow Goose by Canada Goose’ by Haider Ackermann collection is now available online at canadagoose.com and in select Canada Goose stores across North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

'Snow Goose by Canada Goose' debut collection under Haider Ackermann Credits: Canada Goose