  • Canada Goose unveils first product co-designed with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Canada Goose unveils first product co-designed with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

By Danielle Wightman-Stone

Canada Goose x Shai Gilgeous-Alexander co-designed jacket Credits: Canada Goose

Luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose has unveiled its first co-designed jacket with brand ambassador and basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Dubbed the NBA’s most stylish player for his notorious charismatic style, Gilgeous-Alexander has co-designed a jacket with Canada Goose inspired by one of the luxury brand’s year-round favourite pieces, the Faber Hoody.

Gilgeous-Alexander has redefined the Faber Hoody into a classic luxury windbreaker, featuring a cropped silhouette and built-in shoulder pads to create extra dimension, fusing the functional elements and craftmanship from Canada Goose with his own bold and playful streetwear aesthetic.

The contemporary style features a striking watercolour camp print with an extended collar height, longer sleeves and a personalised ‘s2’ embroidery to honour his basketball career.

Canada Goose adds that only one of this bespoke design was created exclusively for Gilgeous-Alexander. However, fans in Canada (excluding Quebec), the US and the UK can enter to own the final design prototype until September 3 on the brand’s website.

This is the first project between Canada Goose and Gilgeous-Alexander, with the brand adding that more are expected in the months and years to come, dedicated to “pushing the boundaries across the influential arenas of sport and fashion”.

