Canada Goose unveils inaugural Hood Trim Collective

Luxury outerwear, apparel, footwear and accessories brand Canada Goose is teaming up with three emerging designers to launch a series of limited-edition Hood Trims and reimagined Canada Goose classics.

The initiative called ‘Hood Trims Collective,' features what Canada Goose calls the “next generation” of designers, including Collina Strada, Mira Mikati and Thebe Magugu, who will reinterpret its icon products and create unique standalone Hood Trims to add an interchangeable parka accessory for customisation.

Niamh McManus, senior design director at Canada Goose, said in a statement: “We’re always looking for ways to ensure consumers can express themselves through their personal style – and the Hood Trim Collective does just that. By working with three diverse, emerging designers, we have curated a collection that provides seven unique and powerful designs for consumers to choose from.

“We love giving our consumers the opportunity to make their pieces feel more personalised by choosing a playful or colourful trimming that reflects their personal style, in a totally unique way. Hood Trims also adds versatility to the products they know and love, without sacrificing the warmth and performance for which Canada Goose is known.”

Canada Goose x Collina Strada Credits: Canada Goose

The aim of the collective is to showcase the emerging designer’s distinct creative visions and champion self-expression, while pushing the boundaries of traditional outerwear and capturing the essence of Canada Goose’s heritage, craftsmanship and performance, added the Canadian luxury brand.

Collina Strada focused on Canada Goose’s best-selling Shelburne Parka, fusing her original hand-drawn design work with eco-friendly materials. The parka, made from 87 percent recycled Sorona and 13 percent recycled polyester, is available in black satin with a hand-drawn pink floral print and a plaid maple in homage to Canadian warmth in brown, pink and black. Strada’s Hood Trim has been given a whimsical cat ear makeover in a nod to her trademark ‘Animalistic’ style.

Commenting on being part of the collective, Hilary Taymour, founder and designer of Collina Strada, said: “I love to support change in the industry and was thrilled to partner with Canada Goose on this project, further reinforcing their commitment to exploring different materials within their product line.”

Canada Goose x Mira Mikati Credits: Canada Goose

London-based Lebanese designer Mira Mikati, who recently launched a Lunar New Year capsule collection with Mulberry, has redefined Canada Goose’s Chilliwack Bomber utilising the beauty of the sky at sunset and sunrise. Adding a joyful touch, Mikati has also designed two Hood Trim designs, ‘Rainbow Smiles’ and ‘Stay Sunny’ adorned with high-octane colours, rainbow designs and the phrase ‘Stay Sunny’.

While South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu has modernised the Mystique Parka with a statement abstract print inspired by the Basotho Blanket from Lesotho. Made from performance satin, the Heirloom Mystique Parka is available in two colourways ‘Azure Blue Motif’ and ‘Messina Black Motif’ and comes with a black down-filled scarf-inspired hood trim.

Canada Goose x Thebe Magugu Credits: Canada Goose

On his design, Magugu said: “The considered balance of form vs function has always been an important cornerstone of my brand, and I am so excited to collaborate with Canada Goose - who share the same sentiment. Together, we have created the Heirloom Mystique Parka, which carries a print honouring the Sotho heritage from which the Thebe Magugu brand was founded, merged with the precise and technical craftsmanship the Canada Goose brand is known for.

“My family is from Lesotho, and we wear heavy wool blankets that carry this special print motif - I enjoy the idea of expanding the various forms this ‘blanket' can take, now formed into a long-line parka with a detachable hoodie-tie scarf, made to last and made to fair the harshest conditions.”

The full Hood Trims collection will be available in select Canada Goose stores in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and online in Europe and Asia Pacific from January 8.