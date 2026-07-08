Canada Goose unveils new brand philosophy rooted in nature

Canadian luxury outdoor and apparel brand Canada Goose has launched a new long-term brand platform, Natural Intelligence, designed to reframe the relationship between “performance, craft, and the natural world,” and deepen its connection with nature.

Debuting with the summer 2026 collection, Canada Goose states that its Natural Intelligence brand philosophy will champion “knowledge gained not through shortcuts but through direct, devoted contact with nature,” and that its storytelling will be centred around key moments in nature, from solstices to seasonal shifts and environmental milestones.

In practice, this will see its collections coming to life through nature-based expeditions, with the summer 2026 highlights including a trip to Piteglio, Italy, tied to the ancient Italian ritual marking the longest day of the year, followed by a trip to Haida Gwaii, Canada, exploring how nature records information, and a trip to capture the peak Milky Way season in Australia.

The collection itself has also been designed to reflect Canada Goose’s commitment to empowering discovery, with lightweight, breathable layers designed for movement and exploration, which adapt to heat, motion, and shifting conditions.

In addition, Canada Goose is also introducing Natural Intelligence field experts to feature across its social media to share their perspectives and connection to nature. The first four experts are a mushroom biologist - Tarun Nayar, storm chaser - Paige Vincent, firefly researcher - Avalon Owens, and climber - Natalie Afonina, who will each reflect different expressions of Natural Intelligence: instinct, observation, patience, and trust.