Canada Goose unveils “next generation” fleece

Canada Goose has launched its latest sustainable collection, the ‘Kind Fleece’ crafted from recycled wool and bio-based fibres to coincide with the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance report.

The fleece textile category has often been petroleum-based, explains Canada Goose, and their “next generation” ‘Kind Fleece’ is made from an ultra-soft and breathable fabric crafted with 62 percent recycled wool, 18 percent wood-based Tencel Lyocell, a biodegradable fibre made from wood and 13 percent bio-based Sorona Polymer, a plant-based polymer made from the sugar derived from corn.

The sustainable ‘Kind Fleece’ collection has been designed to embody cosy comfort and versatility and debuts with four new styles, the women’s Chilliwack Fleece Bomber, women’s Severn ½ Zip Sweater, men’s Lawson Fleece Jacket and men’s Mersey Fleece Vest, available in three colourways.

The release coincides with the publication of Canada Goose’s 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance report, which details the commitments the brand has made, fulfilled and is on track to achieve, focusing specifically on materials, chemicals, greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions, supply chain, human and labour rights, and people, including diversity and inclusion.

Canada Goose publishes 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance report

Highlights regarding material commitments, reveal that Canada Goose achieved certification under the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) in November 2021, months ahead of its commitment. It has also transitioned over 20 percent of its materials to sustainable alternatives to conventional materials, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester, and are on track to meet its 2025 goal of 90 percent.

Image: Canada Goose 'Kind Fleece'

In addition, Canada Goose has revealed that its Bluesign certification commitment is nearly complete. By 2025, its fabrics will be 90 percent Bluesign approved for responsible and sustainable practices. It has currently reached almost 85 percent, up from 45 percent in its 2020 Sustainability Report.

It has also transitioned almost 60 percent of its packaging to more sustainable solutions and has committed to discontinuing the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in its Arctic Tech fabric, redeveloping this proprietary fabric by the end of 2023.

With regards to manufacturing and operational impact, Canada Goose said that it remains committed to its aggressive goal of achieving net-zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025 or sooner, and it has once again achieved carbon neutrality for company operations.