Canada Goose will offer staff paid leave to get Covid-19 jab

Canada Goose says it will give its employees paid leave to get Covid-19 vaccines in an effort to “remove barriers and ensure equitable access”.

The Canadian outerwear brand said it will give staff up to four hours of paid leave to receive the jab, and will also offer employees across its global operations on-demand information about Covid-19 vaccines.

This will include the opportunity to have vaccine-related queries addressed by a medical professional.

“I believe that as vaccinations ramp up, and as global supply continues to increase, we have entered a new, hopeful phase in our global fight against Covid-19,” said Canada Goose president and CEO Dani Reiss in a release.

“As a leader in the Canadian manufacturing industry, and employer of thousands in Canada and around the world, I am proud to do our part to ensure that all Canada Goose employees have equitable and informed access to vaccines.”

The company announced a Canada Goose Response Program last year in response to the pandemic which saw it pivot its Canadian manufacturing capabilities to produce personal protective equipment (PPE).

Between March and October of 2020, the company manufactured more than 2.5 million units of PPE to address federal and provincial contracts, which it sold at cost. The brand also donated more than 34,000 units of PPE to hospitals and medical facilities across Canada and the Mount Sinai Health System in New York.