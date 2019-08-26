Canadian fashion to be celebrated at LFW

Toronto Fashion incubator (TFI), a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and nurturing Canadian fashion designers and creative entrepreneurs, is to host a ‘Celebration of Canadian Design’ during London Fashion Week this September.

The showcase will feature 10 designers across apparel and accessories, who have all been selected by a panel of judges including fashion journalist Hilary Alexander and Jeanne Beker, media celebrity and former host of Fashion Television.

The aim of the fashion show is to place a spotlight on Canadian design and is being presented in partnership with the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom, Global Affairs Canada, City of Toronto and the Canada-UK Foundation.

The event will showcase the spring/summer 2020 collections from 10 of Canada's leading apparel and accessory designers including: David Dixon, a special occasion wear designer who has sold across Canada, the United States, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Germany, Hong Kong and Tokyo; Judith and Charles, a contemporary women’s ready-to-wear brand based in Montreal, which has been worn by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle; and premium denim brand, Yoga Jeans that are 100 percent Canadian made.

Other apparel brands includes Vancouver-based Studio Lorem Ipsum, established in 2018 it specialises in premium quality outerwear for women crafted in small batches and using only natural fibres such as cashmere and wool, while Vandal offers stylish separates for women, and Iris Setlakwe, founded in 2001, is a mid to high-end line of affordable luxury separates catering to professional, career-oriented women.

There are also a number of jewellery brands taking part in the showcase including Anastassia Sel, J.Y. GAO and cufflink brand, Pranga and Co.

The final brand on the showcase is Krippit, a Toronto-based company that has created the first universal 3D printed high heel protector that aims to empower women from experiencing unwanted, embarrassing falls and damages to their high heels.

The event on September 12 includes a fashion show and B2B cocktail reception, and all 10 Canadian brands will participate in a speed-dating meet-and-match event with UK sales agents and distributors.

Images: courtesy of Toronto Fashion incubator