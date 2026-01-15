Canadian University Dubai presents cross-cultural designs at Hong Kong Fashion Gala

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) showcased a series of cross-cultural fashion designs at the Belt & Road Fashion Gala in Hong Kong, an event held as part of the wider Chinese Culture Festival.

The university participated at the invitation of Hong Kong Polytechnic University through the Silk Road Universities Network, presenting designs created in collaboration with artist Charlie Koolhaas. The garments formed part of CUD’s ongoing Foto-Couture project, which combines architecture, photography and fashion.

Two featured pieces reinterpreted traditional dress through contemporary and regional references, drawing inspiration from the UAE’s urban landscape and elements of Chinese fashion heritage. Organisers said the designs aimed to highlight cultural exchange and creative dialogue between regions.

The gala brought together designers and institutions from multiple countries, using fashion as a platform for international collaboration and cultural storytelling.