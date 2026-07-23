Canali appoints Ethan Hawke as new global brand ambassador

Italian menswear house Canali has appointed actor, director and writer Ethan Hawke as its new global brand ambassador.

Canali, a family-owned company founded in 1934, said it selected Hawke for a career and personal approach it views as aligned with the brand's identity around craftsmanship and attention to detail. Hawke has worked as an actor for more than four decades and has also directed and written across film and stage.

"We were drawn to Ethan because of the way he has lived his career," said Stefano Canali, president of Canali, in a statement. "He has remained true to himself, guided by curiosity and determination rather than convention. More than an ambassador, Ethan represents a modern idea of distinction—one that begins with character."

Ethan Hawke for Canali Credits: Canali

Hawke described a shared outlook. "I've always believed that who we become is shaped by what we practice every day," he said. "What I recognized in Canali is that same quiet commitment—the patience, care and dedication to doing things well, day after day. It's an aspirational philosophy that resonates deeply with me."

The partnership debuts with the fall/winter 2026 campaign, which turns its focus to the often-invisible process behind achievement rather than achievement itself. Through a series of intimate portraits and a cinematic film, Hawke is shown in unseen moments, revisiting scripts, rehearsing lines and preparing for the stage, with subtle nods to some of his most memorable characters woven throughout.