Candiani collaborates with Boyish Jeans

Candiani Denim has unveiled a pair of jeans made with the world’s first compostable stretch denim in an exclusive collaboration with Californian brand, Boyish Jeans.

Women’s denim brand Boyish Jeans, known for its commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, has teamed up with Candiani to highlight the Italian denim producer’s sustainable innovations and manufacturing.

They’ve created the ‘Mikey Jean’ - a high-waisted, wide-leg style with a raw hem finishing at the ankle that is true to Boyish’s signature vintage silhouette style with a contemporary twist.

The jeans have been made using Candiani’s exclusive denim fabric composed of organic cotton, Refibra (recycled cellulosic fibres), and the company’s newest patented technology, Coreva the world’s first 100 percent compostable stretch denim.

In addition, the ‘Mikey Jean’ fabric has also been dyed with Candiani’s Indigo Juice Technology and sized with Kitotex, a natural polymer that replaces conventional chemicals, eliminates micro-plastics, and ensures a significant reduction in water and energy used in the production process.

The Mikey Jean by Boyish Jeans x Candiani Denim Store is available in limited edition at Candiani Denim Store in Milan and on its website, priced 195 euros.