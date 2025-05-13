Cannes: Please don’t go naked on red carpet

The red carpet in Cannes has always been a catwalk for stars and style queens, but also for those pushing fashion boundaries. At the 78th edition (May 13 to May 24), this may change.

The organisers announced the dress code in advance: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in all other areas of the festival. Voluminous garments, especially those with large trains that impede the smooth flow of guests and make seating in the theatre difficult, are not permitted.”

Nipples or next to no fabric - a new trend on the carpet?

The red carpet on the Croisette is always the scene of opulent gowns, daring outfits, and sometimes debates about style and provocation. Models who like to appear in daringly transparent outfits include Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Two years ago, Heidi Klum caused a stir with a striking dress that exposed her nipple.

Does the Cannes dress code rule respond to a trend? Outfits with a lot of nudity seem to be increasing on red carpets. Bianca Censori, alongside Kanye West, was seen almost completely naked on the carpet at this year's Grammys. Last year, actress Sienna Miller wore a see-through frilled dress in Venice, covering her nipples with her hair.

On the other hand, stars sometimes wore very transparent outfits decades ago. The dress code for the evening premieres in Cannes is famous for its strictness. Unlike the Berlinale, it is forbidden to come in trainers or with large bags. A tuxedo and evening gown are desired, but “an elegant top with black trousers and elegant shoes” are also allowed, according to the festival website.

When stars protested against high heels

In recent years, the dress code has felt a little more relaxed. Ten years ago, there was a debate about whether women were allowed to wear flat shoes on the carpet, after some women complained that they had been banned from entering the festival palace because of their flat shoes.

Hollywood star Julia Roberts walked barefoot over the red carpet the following year. In 2018, Kristen Stewart demonstratively took off her high heels in front of the photographers. It is likely that at least the stars will not adhere to this new dress code rule either.