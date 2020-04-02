Capri Holdings and founders make Covid-19 donation

Luxury fashion group, Capri Holdings, which includes Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, has announced that its collective brands and their founders are donating more than 3 million US dollars in support of Covid-19 relief efforts.

“Our hearts and souls go out to those who are working on the front lines to help the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings Limited in a statement. “We thank them for their remarkable dedication and courage and want to support them and the hospitals where they work. We also aim to strengthen organisations dedicated to helping the community.”

Idol added: “This is clearly a time for people to come together in every way and on every level, because we are all stronger in our united resolve. I want to thank Donatella and Michael for their personal commitments.”

In London, luxury footwear and accessories brand Jimmy Choo will donate 500,000 US dollars to support relief efforts both in the brand’s home country of the UK and also globally.

The donation will see the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal by NHS Charities Together receiving 250,000 US dollars to support hospital staff, volunteers and others on the front line caring for Covid-19 patients.

While the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund will receive 250,000 US dollars, enabling countries to prepare for and respond to the Covid-19 crisis, and supporting medical professionals and patients worldwide by providing critical aid and supplies.

Jimmy Choo creative director, Sandra Choi said on social media: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the teams of doctors, nurses, scientists and volunteers at the frontline working day and night to fight this pandemic in our hometown of London and across the world.”

Michael Kors donates to coronavirus relief efforts

In New York, the Michael Kors brand will donate 1 million US dollars to support local relief efforts, while founder Michael Kors and John Idol will make personal contributions of an additional 1 million US dollars towards these efforts.

“I have lived in New York all my life—the city has been my home for over 40 years and it’s where I founded my business,” said Michael Kors on social media. “Among the many things that I love about New York and New Yorkers is their strength and unwavering resilience in times of crisis. For a city as big as it is, there’s always been a strong sense of community. It’s heartbreaking to see what is happening here in my hometown, which is currently an epicentre of the virus, and the impact this outbreak is having on people in our city and around the world.”

The combined 2 million US dollar donation will be distributed to a number of organisations to support relief efforts in New York City. Two of the city’s largest hospital systems, NYU Langone Health and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, will each receive 750,000 US dollars to support emergency patient care, financial relief to frontline medical staff, and related clinical and diagnostic research.

While God’s Love We Deliver will receive 250,000 US dollars to fund meals to be delivered to the city’s most vulnerable individuals living with serious illness across all five boroughs. The organisation is a longtime philanthropic partner and beneficiary of support from Michael Kors.

In addition, A Common Thread, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for Covid-19 Relief will receive 250,000 US dollars to provide financial relief for small businesses in the fashion community affected by the pandemic.

Kors, added: “I commend everyone working on the frontlines in our health care centres and thank you for your dedication to helping others.”

Versace makes Covid-19 donation

Meanwhile, in Milan, Versace is donating a total of 500,000 US dollars to support local efforts in response to the pandemic. This is in addition to the 1 million yen that Versace donated in February to support the Chinese Red Cross Foundation.

The additional funds will support the San Raffaele Hospital, which will receive 400,000 US dollars to provide critical aid to the hospital’s intensive care unit for patients battling the Covid-19 virus, while 100,000 US dollars will be donated to Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana for the ‘Italia, we are with you’ project, an initiative to donate ventilators and medical equipment to the country’s hospitals.

Last month, Donatella Versace, chief creative officer of Versace, announced along with her daughter, Allegra Versace Beck, that they would be personally donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care unit of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

“We are going through something none of us has ever experienced,” said Donatella Versace on the brand’s social media. “Despite all the uncertainty and the fear, we have shown the world that we are a strong community, that we stand together, and that we have helped each other in such an amazing, generous way. I have never been more proud of being Italian and I feel it was not just an honour, but my duty to do my part and support in any way I could.”

Main Image: Michael Kors SS20 campaign by Inez and Vinoodh

Other Images: Michael Kors Facebook, Versace Facebook