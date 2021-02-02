Capri Holdings launches foundation supporting diversity in fashion

Capri Holdings has started a new initiative to advance equality within the fashion industry. The parent company of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace has formed the Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion and pledged 20 million dollars in support of industry-wide diversity, inclusion and equality.

The company has made its stance on diversity clear in the past, having formed a Global Diversity and Inclusion Council to foster equality for its employees and community. In 2020, Capri donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Now, with its Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion, Capri takes its commitments a step further. The foundation will work with colleges and schools to create fashion industry opportunities for underrepresented communities, through developing on-campus recruitment, mentorship and scholarship programs.

“Diversity and inclusion are embedded in the DNA of each of our fashion luxury brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors,” John D. Idol, Capri’s chairman and CEO, commented. “Capri’s role as a leading global fashion company is to set trends, inspire creativity and represent the world around us. We are doing our part to promote a more inclusive fashion industry with our investment in the foundation.”

Image: Capri Holdings