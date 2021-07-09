Cardi B expands on Reebok collaboration

Rapper Cardi B is expanding on her partnership with Reebok with a new sneaker style. Cardi B and Reebook are launching the Classic Leather Cardi sneaker, inspired by Cardi B’s love of gold (just remember her music video for “Money”).

The style is a riff on Reebok’s Classic Leather with the midsole of the Legacy 83 style. The sneaker features soft suede with suede overlays, along with satin effects and a velvet tongue.

Cardi B’s collaboration with Reebok began in 2018. This past May she released the “Mommy & Me” collection for Reebok offering women’s and kids style of her Club C Cardi sneaker. The collection was inspired by Cardi’s daughter Kulture.

Cardi B expanded on her Reebok collaboration in April with a ready-to-wear collection called Summertime Fine Collection. The collection featured athleisure pieces including leggings, sport bras, and jackets. The Cardi B x Rebook Classic Leather Cardi will be available beginning July 16 at 10 a.m.