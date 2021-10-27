Carhartt launches Fit For The Next Frontier Campaign

Carhartt has launched its multi-year Fit For The Next Frontier campaign.

A rallying cry to inspire Americans to claim jobs in the wake of a skilled labour shortage, the campaign speaks to the workwear brand’s roots.

Through a new video, the campaign features over fifty different tradespeople, each defining a new frontier of an industry. This includes a solar panel technician, farmer, carpenter, mechanic and arborist.

The brand also highlights the next frontier for its apparel - making gear that’s more inclusive in terms of body diversity, as well as light weight, flexible and more resistant to extreme temperatures without sacrificing durability.

“For us, this isn’t just an ad,” said vice president of creative and executive producer at Carhartt Brian Bennett. “It’s a call for action. It’s an invitation to join the skilled trades and be a part of building our country’s future.”

The second part of the campaign will arrive in spring 2022. Carhartt plans on releasing interviews with tradespeople featured in the original campaign video, in order to discuss the varying perspectives they have on the future of work.

Fit For The Next Frontier will be displayed all throughout Carhartt’s website and social media channels.

“The goal of this multi-year campaign is to shine a positive light on the skilled trades and remind Americans that it’s a rewarding and honourable path, inclusive of all people and grounded in community,” said vice president of marketing at Carhartt, Janet Ries. “Because to build a better future, we must first come together.”