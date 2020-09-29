Carhartt links Guinness for limited-edition workwear collection

US-based apparel company has teamed up with Irish drink brewery and international brand Guinness to launch a limited-edition autumn collection.

The new Guinness x Carhartt Heritage collection features archival Guinness logo designs dating back to the 19th and early 20th centuries, printed on Carhartt workwear items including men's and women's long- and short-sleeve shirts, hoodies, beanies, aprons and a beer sling. This marks the third collaboration between the two companies.

The logos have been selected from Guinness Archives at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. The collection features five designs from the Archives: the Guinness Porter label from Ireland, and the Rooster, Pig, Wolf and O'Brien's Dagger brand labels from overseas bottlers.

The collection is available for a limited time at Carhartt.com and in limited quantities at select Carhartt retail stores.