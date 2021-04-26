Carhartt releases limited-edition t-shirt bouquets for mothers day

American-based workwear apparel brand Carhartt, best known for its work jackets, beanies, and overalls, has released limited-edition t-shirt bouquets for mother’s day.

In honor of hardworking mothers, the campaign centers around the notion that: “no one deserves a day off more than mom.”

The Carharrt bouquet is built to look like a typical flower arrangement featuring various colorful t-shirts rolled up to resemble flowers finished with hand-sewn roses made from the brand’s duck fabric.

The t-shirts available in the bouquet include the WK87 Workwear Pocket T-Shirt, the Cantaloupe Heather, the Ruby Heather, and the Cobalt Heather.

“This year, it felt more important than ever to tell the stories of moms and recognize their hard work with something special,” stated Janet Ries, vice president of marketing for Carharrt, in a release.

“And while we know a Carhartt mom rarely gets a day off, we hope this bouquet reminds her it’s okay to ‘stop and smell the roses’ on mom’s special day. After all, she’s earned it.”

The brand reiterated further: “Carhartt wants to stress that its gear is ‘made for moms, not for mother’s day.’ That’s why customers will see a ‘work gear off limits (until tomorrow)’ message within the gift box, underscoring the importance of taking some well-deserved time off.”