Carl Fredrik launches first-all leather, small accessories collection

Premium travel brand Carl Friedrik has launched its first all-leather accessories in four years, building on the recently released Sonder collection.

The collection consists of two styles, made from refined grain leather. Foley is a minimalist, vertical cardholder with four slots and a discreet side-opening compartment for cash and receipts; and Clifton is an elegant passport sleeve featuring a rear back pocket for boarding passes or travel documents.

Carl Friedrik's Clifton travel passport cover Credits: Carl Friedrik

Both styles are made from full-grain, semi-aniline bovine leather with a refined grained finish and smooth vachetta accents. Each piece is available in three colors, Black, Chestnut, and Dark Olive, reflecting the color palette of the Sonder collection.

The matching coordination of the new small accessories highlights the brand’s focus on creating a cohesive travel ecosystem that balances form and function across product categories.

“Our approach to designing small leather goods is the same now as it was over a decade ago. Minimalism with purpose, skilled craftsmanship, and fine materials are always to the fore,” said Mattis Oppermann, co-founder of Carl Friedrik, in a statement.

Both styles retail for 125 pounds and will be available for sale online at Carlfriedrik.com and in-store at 27 Regent Street from July 21.

Founded in 2013, Carl Friedrik has expanded over the past twelve years from a sought-after name in premium small leather goods to an internationally focused travel brand with a loyal customer base.