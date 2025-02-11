Carl Friedrik signs licensing deal with F1 team Williams Racing

Premium travel goods brand Carl Friedrik has signed a two-year licensing deal with British Formula One team Williams Racing, which will see the brand launching a co-branded travel collection later this year.

In a statement, Carl Friedrik said it will design a travel collection exclusively available in Williams Racing’s signature colour palette of white and navy, featuring a hard-shell cabin suitcase, backpack and luggage tag.

The Carl Friedrik x Williams Racing collection will be sold online at Carl Friedrik from April 22.

Carl Friedrik x Williams Racing partnership Credits: Carl Friedrik

Mattis Oppermann, co-founder of Carl Friedrik, said: “Williams Racing is a fabled racing team with which we proudly share a British connection. We’re pleased to announce the collaboration and look forward to releasing our co-branded travel goods range in 2025, which I’m adamant will appeal to each to partner’s audience.”

Luke Timmins, director of merchandise and licensing at Williams Racing, added: “We’re pleased to welcome Carl Friedrik to the team and to expand our lifestyle offering to fans through this collaboration as excitement about our ambition and momentum continues to grow around the world.”

Carl Friedrik joins a growing lifestyle roster of partners for Williams Racing, which includes Built for Athletes, Pedal Mafia, Abercrombie & Fitch, SunGod, Coachbuilt Whisky, HalfScale Cars and Lego.