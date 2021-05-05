Carling teams up with Umbro on limited-edition football shirt

Carling, the UK’s number one lager, has teamed up with British sportswear brand Umbro to give football fans the chance to win one of 10,000 limited-edition retro-inspired shirts.

The one-off retro inspired football shirt designed by Umbro for Carling features Carling’s iconic black label. The shirt features a striped ribbed neck collar and sleeve trim, plus a collaborative play on the iconic Umbro sleeve taping.

Lee Willett, Carling brand director at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said in a statement: “Carling and Umbro both have a rich heritage in football, which makes this an ideal partnership to tap into fans’ excitement, with football fever set to sweep the UK this summer.”

Jonathan McCourt, head of football marketing at Umbro UK, added: “It’s great to team up with Carling as we marry up two British brands with a shared passion for the beautiful game. The shirt we’ve created is stylish, with a timeless design that pays tribute to both of our proud footballing roots. We’ve no doubt that football fans will be looking forward to the chance to get their hands on one.”

courtesy of Carling x Umbro

Fans wanting to get their hands on a limited-edition Carling x Umbro shirts need to find one of Carling’s special golden cans, which have been hidden in promotional multipacks of Carling this month. Those lucky enough to find one will be able to redeem their prize online by entering a unique code found on the can on the Carling website.