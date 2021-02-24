Carolina Herrera AW21 is a “love letter” to New York

With 2021 marking Carolina Herrera’s 40th anniversary, creative director Wes Gordon said that he wanted to design a collection that was a “love letter to our home: New York City”.

Gordon, said in a statement: “The fall 2021 collection is inspired by the perseverance and determination of New Yorkers—especially the very New Yorkers that form the heartbeat of our Atelier in the Garment District. This collection is my tribute to the city that never quits.”

This is a collection filled with technicolour sequins, taffeta, tulle and jumbo polka-dots that will have you aching to dress up again.

The luxury label used the New York skyline with views from the Empire State Building Observatory and an open-air tour bus in Times Square to showcase the collection with a digital presentation featuring models Alek Wek, Lulu Tenney, Ash Foo, Philyne, Effie Steinberg and Theresa Hayes.

The film evokes the energy and spirit of New York City, neither the snow nor Covid-19 could dampen the vibrance and fun of this collection unveiling, with the models having a party to Odyssey’s 1977 disco classic ‘Native New Yorker’.

A heart motif is seen throughout the collection, appearing as prints, in the form of ankle-length intarsia knits, and embroideries, as custom heart-shaped buttons and belt buckles, as well as sweetheart necklines and adorned on handbags. The use of the heart is much more than just a design, explains Gordon but as “a reminder to love. Love ourselves. Love each other. Love our city. And love getting dressed”.

Other standout looks include gowns featuring maximal prints in jumbo polka-dot and exaggerated giraffe prints, pouffe-shoulder sequin dresses, and taffeta looks have been given a modern edge, with a new shirt-gown silhouette featuring a cinched waist and a rainbow skirt created with French seaming.

“This collection combines the iconic sportswear sensibility of New York fashion and the dramatic elegance of the Carolina Herrera Atelier,” added Gordon. “Technicolor sequins and exuberant bursts of tulle in pink and red celebrate brighter days ahead of togetherness and joy.”

Images: courtesy of Carolina Herrera