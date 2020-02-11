Carolina Herrera brings color back to New York in FW20 show

Adding color to an increasingly dark world and porn stars strutting their stuff on the catwalk. Here are the latest highlights from New York Fashion Week:

Herrera AW20/21 collection shows no lack of color

Sweeping gowns in bright monochrome colors, including blues, greens and yellows, were the order of the day at Carolina Herrera's fall-winter 2020 collection Monday.

Highlights included a yellow and black strapless ruffle gown with dark green pumps, a zircon blue crinkle chiffon goddess gown and a clementine orange ruffle dress.

Colors also included goldenrod, cornflower blue, acacia yellow, garden green and aquamarine blue as creative director Wes Gordon paired vibrant shades and unusual hues.

"My main mission and obsession has been bringing as much color to the house as possible," said Gordon, who took over from Carolina Herrera as creative head of the label two years ago.

"A large part of it is a response to times that can often be grey and uncertain," Gordon, 33, told AFP, referring to "very scary issues" in the news.

"And so rather than surrendering to that. I choose to make my life and the things I can impact be as colorful as possible," he added.

Porn stars on NYFW Catwalks

Move over models. At Namilia's fashion show, it was the turn of pornographic actresses to be in the limelight.

Asa Akira, Marica Hase and Jade Kush -- adult film stars from America, Japan and Ecuador respectively -- displayed a provocative form of femininity on the runway Sunday.

The parade showcasing the latest collection by Berlin-based designers Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl was sponsored by the website Pornhub.

The designs were true to form for the pair, whose first collection in 2015 was "My Pussy My Choice."

The collection, entitled "Herotica," challenged western stereotypes of Asians in the porn industry, poked fun at male genitalia and featured plenty of dominatrix-looking leather outfits.

"Our brand is all about sex positivity and challenging where boundaries are and why they are there," Nan Li told AFP.

Jeffrey Dodd bring southwest inspired fashion to NYC

Iowa-born designer Jeffrey Dodd was inspired by a road trip through the southwest of the United States for his latest collection.

"For me, the desert is this utopian place where my guard goes away. I'm the most at ease," he told AFP following his show on Sunday.

Denim, lacquered wool and a poncho-throw all featured.

Dodd, accustomed to making designs that are stylish without being eccentric, appeared to be experimenting more this season.

"I've finally gotten to the point where I'm not afraid to be who I am," he said.

New York Fashion Week ends on Wednesday.(AFP)

Photo: Carolina Herrera, John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP