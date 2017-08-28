Carolina Herrera to show at MoMA

Carolina Herrera has announced her spring 2018 runway show will take place in the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden at The Museum of Modern Art on September 11 at 8pm. Internationally celebrated for its impressive collection of contemporary artwork, this is the second time Herrera has chosen to show at MoMA.

Herrera is known for using New York City landmarks as the venues for her shows, as evidenced by her thirty year history as a designer. After showing the first collection at the Metropolitan Club in 1981, the designer has since shown at The PIaza, The Pierre, Bryant Park, Lincoln Center, the Frick, and most recently, in the Meatpacking district for the Fall 2017 collection. This Spring 2018 collection will mark the designer’s 72nd season showing in New York City.

The location will be revealed through a series of teaser videos released on the House’s Instagram handle. Using a map animation, the video takes the viewer on a journey through New York City, highlighting previous runway locations before arriving at MoMA where the designer is captured admiring the Sculpture Garden.

Photo: via Carolinaherrera.com